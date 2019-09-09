Capstone Investment Advisors Increases Position in Arista Networks (Call) (ANET); Light Street Capital Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $23.61 Million

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (Call) (ANET) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 3,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $228.64. About 405,830 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 201,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 420,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56 million, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 17.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 127,900 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $51.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,134 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (TUR).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership owns 184,168 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested in 190,768 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 78,485 shares. Muhlenkamp Inc has invested 7.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Life Communications has 218,138 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moon Capital Management Ltd stated it has 3,865 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 4.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polaris Cap Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 493,552 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Artisan Ltd Partnership holds 3.04 million shares. Nottingham Advsrs invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 2.3% or 1.65 million shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 10,795 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Westchester Cap Management Incorporated holds 4.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,638 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.