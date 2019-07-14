Capstone Investment Advisors Holds Position in Caterpillar Del (Put) (CAT); Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holder Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $22.87 Million as Stock Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 2.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 49.80 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.76 million, down from 51.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.05M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD (ICICIBC) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK EXTENDED 32.5B RUPEES FACILITY TO VIDEOCON; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 108,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, up from 83,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.15M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.56M shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $424.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 287,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $584.74M for 17.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Brown Advisory Ltd reported 5,965 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Financial holds 0.43% or 4,500 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Meyer Handelman owns 143,666 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated reported 1,510 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 63,986 shares. 45,500 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Management. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,770 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0.2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wright Service holds 0.63% or 11,587 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,737 shares. 6,702 are held by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mairs & Power accumulated 7,040 shares.

