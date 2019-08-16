Capstone Investment Advisors Has Upped By $17.88 Million Its Nike (Put) (NKE) Stake; Core-mark Holding Company (CORE)’s Sentiment Is 1.64

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Nike Inc (Put) (NKE) stake by 452.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 212,800 shares as Nike Inc (Put) (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 259,800 shares with $21.88M value, up from 47,000 last quarter. Nike Inc (Put) now has $125.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 3.73M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets

Core-mark Holding Company Inc (CORE) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 105 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 64 sold and trimmed stakes in Core-mark Holding Company Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 40.35 million shares, down from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Core-mark Holding Company Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 54 Increased: 61 New Position: 44.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (Call) (IYR) stake by 185,000 shares to 65,000 valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Co (Call) (NYSE:SO) stake by 105,500 shares and now owns 191,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.36% or 12,412 shares. Captrust reported 46,810 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zeke Cap holds 0.23% or 29,369 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,132 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 1.04 million shares. Jlb And Assoc accumulated 130,668 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc owns 16,710 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 68,014 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 2,972 shares. 304,571 are owned by Raymond James Service Advisors. 21,000 were accumulated by Monetta Financial Incorporated. 16,655 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Llc. Becker Management has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,070 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 15.25% above currents $80.33 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Friday, March 22. Nomura maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18. Goldman Sachs maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Hoplite Capital Management L.P. holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for 396,061 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 647,807 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.17 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 154,005 shares.

The stock increased 3.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 85,144 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tencent’s Growth Accelerates, but Challenges Loom on the Horizon – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Newell’s Transformation Plan Help Regain Stock Momentum? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Another Strong Quarter, Alibaba Stock Will Reward Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Japan exports seen shrinking for 8th month in July, core inflation weak – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.