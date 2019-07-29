Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $9.26 Million; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $570,000

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 81.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 68,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,097 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 83,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.24M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6386.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.99M shares traded or 84.71% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc (Put) by 21,500 shares to 23,400 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (Call) (NYSE:BLK) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (Put) (NYSE:RMD).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 11.50 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,563 shares to 162,472 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 65,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,041 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.