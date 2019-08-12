Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Encana (ECA) Position as Share Price Declined; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Upped Its Holding in Dollar Gen (DG) by $3.94 Million as Stock Rose

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 89.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 267,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 32,322 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.73M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (DG) by 166.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 33,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 53,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 39,448 shares to 71,348 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (Call) (NYSE:RL).

