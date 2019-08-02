Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Position; Monetary Management Group Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Position as Share Value Rose

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 105,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 222,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, up from 117,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 9.04M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,193 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 19,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.31. About 2.15M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,210 shares to 12,845 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth accumulated 12,139 shares. Delta Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 69,753 shares stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has 9,947 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Capstone Financial, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,644 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 1,105 shares. South Dakota Council holds 56,091 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com owns 1,963 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Com reported 11,031 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.25 million shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs holds 41,441 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 7,733 are owned by Azimuth Management. Opus Point Prtn Limited Company reported 1,242 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 9,301 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GHSI, IMRN, ABT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 511,100 shares to 960,400 shares, valued at $271.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patent Wins Make QCOM Stock a Lot More Interesting – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : ERIC, FRAN, BAC, AMD, BP, QCOM, PRTY, TVIX, TSLA, GOLD, FMS, ACB – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.