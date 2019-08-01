Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Nrg Energy (Put) (NRG) Position by $1.68 Million as Valuation Declined; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $478,530; Share Price Rose

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NRG) by 2227.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 40,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 41,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 3.51 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69,107 shares to 8,993 shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 232,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,051 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.05% or 468,672 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,888 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 255 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 503,217 shares. Advsrs Preferred Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,224 shares. City Hldg Communication holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 340 shares. Pinebridge Lp has 0.18% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.05% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 17 shares. Korea Investment, Korea-based fund reported 955,146 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg holds 0% or 6,540 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir Corporation holds 7.59% or 606,565 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 54,844 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amarillo Bancorp has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 225,445 were reported by First Amer Retail Bank. First Personal Financial Services holds 2.45% or 68,238 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 2.97M shares. Amer Int Gru Incorporated invested in 3.28 million shares. Northrock Prns Lc has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Echo Street Mgmt Ltd owns 382,469 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Blue Capital Incorporated invested in 4.27% or 68,949 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 821,130 shares. American National Insurance Tx reported 609,448 shares. 2,467 are owned by Alaska Permanent Cap Mgmt. Portland Advsr Lc invested in 1.86% or 44,953 shares.

