Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Invesco LTD (Put) (IVZ) Position by $457,900; As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Lifted Holding

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $193.17. About 343,736 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (Put) (IVZ) by 308.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The hedge fund held 31,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 2.07 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE UK HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MLN VS $867.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 37.3%; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Em Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s Waldner Says Markets Are Stuck in a Trading Range (Video); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Statement re Inside Information

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 22,535 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $204.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

More recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7. 10,000 shares were bought by CANION ROD, worth $212,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs holds 0.28% or 2.01M shares. Dean Investment Assoc Limited Company reported 79,609 shares. Kempen Cap Nv reported 935,962 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Synovus holds 0% or 11,305 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 17,503 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 24,140 shares. Advisory Serv Limited holds 0% or 1,830 shares. Shell Asset Management Company has 0.06% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Gru One Trading LP reported 155,681 shares stake. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 76,515 shares. 2.26M were reported by First Advsrs Lp. 51,862 were reported by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Co. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 24,251 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 17,955 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 806 shares.

