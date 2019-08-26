Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted American Intl Group (Put) (AIG) Holding by $3.84 Million; Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) Shareholder Green Square Capital Boosted Holding by $760,620 as Stock Declined

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (AIG) by 290.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 89,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 119,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 1.81M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 1.83M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc (Put) by 470,500 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,800 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Webster Savings Bank N A has 5,180 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 336,551 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.01 million shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 134,695 were reported by Brinker Inc. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited stated it has 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 574,680 shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. Pictet Comml Bank Trust invested 0.47% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). High Pointe Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 1.19% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 20,260 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 229,228 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Inc invested 2.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 60,944 are held by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Roundview Capital Llc owns 7,272 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nomura stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 221,629 shares to 12,119 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,011 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

