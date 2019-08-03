Capstone Investment Advisors Has Increased By $16.25 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (Put) (ISRG) Stake; Artal Group Sa Lowered Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR) Holding

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (ISRG) stake by 1781.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 28,500 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 30,100 shares with $17.17M value, up from 1,600 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) now has $59.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Artal Group Sa decreased Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa sold 100,000 shares as Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR)’s stock declined 10.05%. The Artal Group Sa holds 100,000 shares with $3.36 million value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Nektar Therapeutics (Call) now has $5.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 2.07 million shares traded or 30.52% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL SPLIT COSTS RELATED TO CLINICAL TRIAL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 06/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Is Less Sweet After Incyte’s Drug Sours; 29/03/2018 – Nektar at American Academy of Pain Medicine Meeting Apr 28; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, April 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert Associate holds 9.61% or 34,361 shares in its portfolio. 949 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Financial Bank. Marsico Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 135,639 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 212 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 2,706 shares. Aperio Group Ltd accumulated 76,671 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Alps Advsr Inc holds 984 shares. Natixis owns 7,406 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.33% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). American Interest Gru accumulated 0.1% or 44,127 shares. The Delaware-based Brandywine Managers Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 3,356 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Company. Magnetar Lc has 1,273 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 9,053 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 94,729 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.44 million activity. $1.09M worth of stock was sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $3.94 million was sold by MOHR MARSHALL. 28,152 shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S, worth $14.65M.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 7,100 shares to 28,700 valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 209,290 shares and now owns 69,110 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr Inc invested in 0.02% or 14,146 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 257,880 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 50,200 shares. 27,560 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd. Asset Mngmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 81,357 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 7,294 shares. 25,250 were accumulated by Westfield Cap Management Com L P. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 210 shares. Sun Life holds 295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 17,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 16,800 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Lc invested 0.06% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Artal Group Sa increased Nio Inc stake by 3.60 million shares to 4.60M valued at $23.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ac Immune Sa stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) was raised too.

