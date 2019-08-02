Capstone Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $2.87 Million as Market Value Rose; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lowered Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $31.74 Million; Stock Price Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 68,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 758,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 483,959 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 78.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 77,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 20,631 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 98,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.42M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard; 03/04/2018 – General Motors has decided to report U.S. sales at the end of each quarter instead of at the end of each month; 08/05/2018 – S.KOREA FINMIN SAYS ENSURES 10 YEARS OF GM KOREA’S BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY; 22/05/2018 – Golden Matrix Group Launches New Generation GM-X System; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.5 BLN IN GM CRUISE; 06/03/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise February 20, 2018; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS ELAINE BUCKBERG WAS NAMED AS CHIEF ECONOMIST, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 05/04/2018 – GM Workers Trash Korea CEO Office After Company Holds Back Bonus; 07/03/2018 – GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra Promotes EVs: CERAWeek Update

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 113,900 shares to 134,100 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 83,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (Put) (NYSE:PEP).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 31,955 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $31.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 391,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (NYSE:SEMG).