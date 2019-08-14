Capstone Investment Advisors Has Decreased By $2.26 Million Its Mylan N V (Call) (MYL) Position; Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (FG) Shorts Raised By 5.48%

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Mylan N V (Call) (MYL) stake by 73.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 80,700 shares as Mylan N V (Call) (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 28,900 shares with $819,000 value, down from 109,600 last quarter. Mylan N V (Call) now has $9.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.52% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 10.19 million shares traded or 25.13% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Offering; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – INTRODUCE IN U.S. THIRD COST-SAVING HIV COMBINATION; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased International Business Machs (Put) (NYSE:IBM) stake by 180,200 shares to 216,900 valued at $30.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc (Call) stake by 16,400 shares and now owns 26,300 shares. Fortinet Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FTNT) was raised too.