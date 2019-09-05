Capstone Investment Advisors Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position; MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS ORDINARY SH (MDNAF) SI Increased By 0.27%

MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MDNAF) had an increase of 0.27% in short interest. MDNAF’s SI was 36,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.27% from 36,700 shares previously. With 131,900 avg volume, 0 days are for MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MDNAF)’s short sellers to cover MDNAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.814 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 83.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 108,831 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 21,369 shares with $1.15M value, down from 130,200 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $179.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 5.25M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 5.53% above currents $53.88 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (Call) (NYSE:TAP) stake by 310,400 shares to 318,200 valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Albemarle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ALB) stake by 17,900 shares and now owns 21,500 shares. Us Bancorp Del (Call) (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank holds 0.31% or 494,009 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd has 0.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Colony Ltd Liability holds 0.69% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 308,504 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lincluden Limited has 65,465 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 22,688 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Scott And Selber Inc has 0.34% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ensemble Mgmt Ltd Company holds 5.83% or 737,328 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.57% or 276,000 shares. Nadler Financial Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 28,883 shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fiduciary Wi accumulated 1.92% or 5.48 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Limited Liability Co holds 9.54 million shares. Verity & Verity Ltd owns 112,407 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Newfocus Gru Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $24.71 million. The Company’s lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops MDNA57 for solid tumors and on-malignant cells of the tumor micro-environment; MDNA109, an IL-2 agonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and fibrosis; and MDNA132, an IL-13 agonist to treat solid tumors and IL 13Ralpha2 chimeric antigen receptor T cell.