Capstone Investment Advisors Has Cut Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Holding by $771,400; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder National Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $717,150 as Share Price Declined

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 29,900 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 1.49M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 154.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,757 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 2,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A. $15.72 million worth of stock was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Dish Network’s Stock Down About 40% Since 2015? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: LB, BMY – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comedy Dynamics is Launching on The Roku Channel Powered by Cinedigm – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EchoStar Announces Completion of the Spin-Off and Merger of its BSS Business – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $299.54 million for 14.10 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 1.21M shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $87.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG) by 171,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (Put) (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 136,700 are held by Denali Advisors Llc. Amer Grp Inc reported 60,000 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 46 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 45,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 1.71M shares. 136,054 were reported by Asset One Co Limited. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 668,858 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 14,489 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2.10M shares. Nomura stated it has 323,060 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc holds 0.03% or 840,728 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 10,968 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 427,653 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp invested 0.95% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Stocks That Could Keep Going Lower – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.