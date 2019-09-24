Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted Williams Cos Del (Call) (WMB) Holding By $439,600; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (WMB) stake by 21.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 15,700 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 87,700 shares with $2.46 million value, up from 72,000 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) now has $29.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 5.98M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 3.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company acquired 21,499 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 674,036 shares with $28.50 million value, up from 652,537 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $207.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 15.29M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 156,287 shares to 10,213 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 17,618 shares and now owns 10,182 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, May 20.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Williams Companies has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.40’s average target is 21.04% above currents $24.29 stock price. Williams Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 34,372 shares. Hartford Inv has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Carlson Capital LP has 651,300 shares. Cwm Limited accumulated 6,465 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Company holds 420,000 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 2.83 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 158,261 shares. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 10.25% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Weiss Multi holds 252,818 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.51% or 49,231 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98.47M shares. 680 were accumulated by River And Mercantile Asset Llp. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 491,656 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.11% or 273,645 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 6.96% above currents $45.71 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, April 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4800 target. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetta Fin Services Incorporated holds 0.8% or 27,500 shares in its portfolio. 13,585 were reported by Main Street Ltd Com. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Regions Fin Corp stated it has 1.62 million shares. 10,728 were reported by Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Liability. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company reported 693,758 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Tru Communication Of Virginia Va has 6,126 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest has invested 1.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bridgewater Assoc LP reported 699,707 shares stake. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 96,033 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,812 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.82% or 149,539 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 753,623 shares. Accredited invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Markston Interest Limited Company invested in 502,039 shares.

