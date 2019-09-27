Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted Whirlpool (Put) (WHR) Stake; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lowered By $454,530 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 3,270 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 186,074 shares with $25.92 million value, down from 189,344 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $338.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $128.44. About 3.92 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Whirlpool Corp (Put) (WHR) stake by 212% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 10,600 shares as Whirlpool Corp (Put) (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 15,600 shares with $2.22 million value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp (Put) now has $9.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $154.59. About 656,121 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.85% above currents $128.44 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Randolph reported 150,779 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 34,846 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Lc stated it has 3,859 shares. Altfest L J Company reported 18,655 shares. 171,168 were reported by Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Biondo Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Independent Invsts Inc invested 4.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Affinity Invest Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 2,557 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,861 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 17,484 shares. Arga Management Lp stated it has 2,460 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Ltd Llc owns 47,475 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company accumulated 81,842 shares. Central Secs accumulated 85,000 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,808 shares to 194,087 valued at $38.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) stake by 18,128 shares and now owns 340,219 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Contrarians May Want to Take a Look at JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Next Fincl Gp owns 34 shares. First Fincl Corporation In reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Arrow Financial Corp reported 10 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc holds 17,397 shares. Whittier Tru Com owns 537 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 7,700 shares. Lafayette Invests Inc accumulated 0.73% or 14,536 shares. Natixis holds 0.04% or 33,411 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 60 shares. 2,732 are held by Condor Capital Management. Madison Hldgs Incorporated has 13,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bollard Group Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,312 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:NEE) stake by 187,400 shares to 108,100 valued at $22.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 6,474 shares and now owns 326 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $162.50’s average target is 5.12% above currents $154.59 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, September 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, May 10. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research.