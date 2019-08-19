Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in Boston Scientific (Put) (BSX) by $3.05 Million; Hugh Johnson Advisors Holding In Wal (WMT) Was Increased

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (Put) (BSX) by 217.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 80,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 117,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.27 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.97 million shares traded or 87.57% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – Madhavan Narayanan: “Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart: sources” -; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery to 100 Cities; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR OPIOIDS BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Gets Support Of Flipkart Shareholders, Excluding SoftBank; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Sainsbury’s tie-up under new scrutiny, over 100 MPs criticise changes to staff pay – The Times; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 42,115 shares to 3,965 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 43,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,673 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 0.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 1.20 million shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.38% or 6,502 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 21,455 shares. Security National Trust Co, West Virginia-based fund reported 1,525 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.4% stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 63,152 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc has 22,348 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd has 0.51% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 28,900 shares. United Fire Group Inc reported 3,500 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 53,967 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 15,618 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.26% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 541,038 shares. Counsel Limited Company Ny owns 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,570 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & holds 1,977 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Everett Harris Ca has 307,703 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 24,400 shares to 73,700 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,897 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).