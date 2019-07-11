Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Ball (Put) (BLL) as Market Valuation Rose; Nantahala Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Scientific Games (SGMS) by $122.41 Million as Stock Declined

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 6.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 847,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31M, down from 6.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 444,999 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES – SG DIGITAL HAS COMMENCED SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS WITH NEW JERSEY’S DIVISION OF GAMING ENFORCEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (Put) (BLL) by 558.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,800 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 798,535 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.97M for 245.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Arizona State Retirement System holds 39,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern reported 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Prudential Financial has 34,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 11,718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 16,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 11,749 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 0.01% or 72,050 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.36M shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has 0.55% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 186,391 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 25,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 0.02% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 54,498 shares. Jericho Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 2.07M shares or 1.91% of the stock.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Mny Express In by 929,142 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $36.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 186,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. HAYES JOHN A had sold 91,701 shares worth $5.06 million. $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by Fisher Daniel William.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 537,600 shares to 275,900 shares, valued at $49.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 1.78M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co.