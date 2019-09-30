Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Call) (ADM) by $396,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Coatue Management Decreased Its Holding by $444,931

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Call) (ADM) by 42.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 33,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 775,129 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS ETHANOL MAY BE PRODUCT CHINA USES TO EASE TRADE SPAT; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 607 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429,000, down from 1,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $20.39 during the last trading session, reaching $839.22. About 234,446 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 27,740 shares to 41,729 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 41,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 484 shares. Oakbrook Limited reported 1,300 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% or 5,625 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.86% or 48,000 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 398 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 45,969 shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 1,197 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 67,780 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.28% or 1,520 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 23,451 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 67.03 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14,910 shares to 23,490 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 17,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,182 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

