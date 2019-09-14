Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted Freeport (FCX) Position by $1.81 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position by $675,000 as Shares Declined

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 825.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 5,045 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $761,000, up from 545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 1.15M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 164,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 568,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, up from 404,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 26.85M shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS NEW ENVIRONMENT RULES DON’T AFFECT GRASBERG VALUE; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14,500 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 169,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nio Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Cap Management accumulated 91 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt reported 2,201 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company reported 30,426 shares. 129 were accumulated by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd. Bellecapital Interest Ltd, a Switzerland-based fund reported 10,765 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 1.64 million shares. Enterprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bluestein R H & Company holds 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 15,000 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 4.13 million shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 292,975 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). American Int Gp has 493,902 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,484 were reported by Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.36% or 248,395 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investors owns 2.08 million shares. Brighton Jones Lc accumulated 3,263 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 504 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,470 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,698 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 116,492 were reported by Fiduciary Trust Com. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 798,164 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il holds 25,202 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% or 3,584 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 797 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 87,738 shares or 0.11% of the stock.