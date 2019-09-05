Capstone Investment Advisors Decreased Conocophillips (COP) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Cls Investments Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 51.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 10,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 6,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $190.31. About 10.60M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -DEAL PAVES WAY FOR USERS TO CREATE, UPLOAD AND SHARE VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK WITH LICENSED MUSIC FROM ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 21/03/2018 – UK PM May’s party was approached by Cambridge Analytica, but no work undertaken – spokesman; 22/03/2018 – Ionic Security Calls Facebook Data Controversy a Privacy Problem (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the updated number is a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 22/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FIRMS SAY HAVE HIRED MORE PEOPLE BY USING FACEBOOK TOOLS-ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – REPORTS OF FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG’S CONFIRMED ATTENDANCE ARE INCORRECT – HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 82.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 48,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 10,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 3.88M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,978 shares to 6,145 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 18,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,893 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 47,607 shares. 390 were accumulated by Nuwave Lc. 1,330 are owned by Crossvault Cap Mgmt Lc. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 27,418 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs reported 1.69 million shares. Deccan Value Investors Lp holds 1.20 million shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,575 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 4,850 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,640 shares. Macroview Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 50 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt reported 141,947 shares or 5.25% of all its holdings. Maplelane Ltd Company stated it has 1 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 130,287 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Sadoff Management Lc stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 10,900 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (Put) (NYSE:NUE) by 62,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 13.38 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey owns 230,902 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldg reported 0.13% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 371,120 shares. Lourd Cap Limited invested in 4,319 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hillsdale Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 620 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Co has 2.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division reported 28,905 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank And Trust Of Newtown reported 24,124 shares. 44,552 are owned by Cap Fund Mgmt. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Com has 7,071 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 11,990 shares. 17,195 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt. North Carolina-based Capital Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The New York-based Levin Cap Strategies Lp has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).