Capstone Investment Advisors Cut Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Declined; Choate Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 70.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 9,379 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 14,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 130,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 115,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 496,126 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $100.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 42,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,228 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51M for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,500 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc (Put) by 43,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (NYSE:WY).