Capstone Investment Advisors Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; PERNOD RICARD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (PDRDF) Shorts Up By 13.55%

PERNOD RICARD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) had an increase of 13.55% in short interest. PDRDF’s SI was 37,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.55% from 33,200 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 54 days are for PERNOD RICARD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PDRDF)’s short sellers to cover PDRDF’s short positions. It closed at $183.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 70.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 39,684 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 16,816 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 56,500 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $448.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $172.15. About 9.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 30.28% above currents $172.15 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, March 29. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. HSBC maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $199 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy”.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) stake by 577,800 shares to 645,600 valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P Global Inc (Put) stake by 23,500 shares and now owns 26,300 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

More notable recent Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pernod Ricard S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pernod Ricard Could Be So Much More – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Remy Cointreau SA: Almost As Pricey As Its Cognac – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA: The Discount Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suntory’s Brand Portfolio Shines, But Its Stock Does Not – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.64 billion. The firm offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise spirits, wine aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. It has a 26.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; BallantineÂ’s, Beefeater, Jameson, KahlÃºa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-JouÃ«t, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.