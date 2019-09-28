Capstone Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL); As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Cut by $537,774 Its Holding

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 118.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 57,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 105,432 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 48,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.96M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 46,289 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, down from 57,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 84 are owned by Jcic Asset Incorporated. Lpl Financial Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 171,591 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Company holds 19,202 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Condor Mngmt stated it has 22,740 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 21,137 shares. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1,296 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Associated Banc holds 95,834 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Viking Fund Management holds 335,000 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Com accumulated 521,071 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 20,468 shares. Cna Finance holds 128,869 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46,507 shares to 15,893 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nio Inc (Put) by 250,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP) by 208,897 shares to 672,141 shares, valued at $28.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).

