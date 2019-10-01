Capstone Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Exxon Mobil (Put) (XOM); As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Phocas Financial Boosted by $1.70 Billion Its Holding

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (XOM) by 590.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 944,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.60 million, up from 159,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.49. About 3.97 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 506 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,151 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.28B, up from 24,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 13.10M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verus Fincl Ptnrs holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,358 shares. Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership reported 156,627 shares. Blb&B Ltd has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sadoff Mngmt Lc holds 277,562 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Moreover, Biondo Advsr Limited Liability has 0.79% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 99,720 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa has 397,323 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,417 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,512 shares. Citizens And Northern invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dupont Management reported 208,445 shares. Regal Invest Advsr has 247,917 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 3.83% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 292,280 shares. 12,723 are held by Shufro Rose & Lc. Bonness Enterp Inc stated it has 1.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Bankshares And Trust Company Of Newtown owns 83,798 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1,480 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $512.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 9,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,271 shares, and cut its stake in Caci International Inc Class A (NYSE:CACI).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 518,165 shares to 24,735 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (Call) (NYSE:JNPR) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).