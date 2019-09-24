Capstone Investment Advisors Boosted Position in United Parcel Service (Call) (UPS); Spectrum Asset Management Nb Decreased Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $929,190

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 19,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 36,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 56,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 21.57 million shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) (UPS) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 41,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 20,210 shares to 22,190 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 141,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,215 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 481,573 shares. Jensen Investment has invested 2.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Davenport Limited Company reported 0.55% stake. Baxter Bros holds 0.95% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,335 shares. River Road Asset Management Lc reported 0.95% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 836,107 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.88% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 95,457 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.06% or 148,153 shares. American Registered Advisor stated it has 0.38% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highlander Cap Management Ltd reported 3,125 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 8,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ally holds 0.64% or 36,000 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 74,796 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 29,467 shares.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $159.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12,100 shares to 35,183 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel: Value Investment For Future Data Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel Stock Is the Best Semiconductor Name to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.