Capstone Financial Advisors Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $452,690

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1508.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 45,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 41.67 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 1.27M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,367 were reported by Cambridge. Trian Fund LP owns 70.87 million shares. Massachusetts-based Bogle Invest Lp De has invested 0.98% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 18,800 shares stake. Hyman Charles D owns 190,377 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,623 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cordasco Financial Net reported 13,110 shares. Invsts owns 21.13 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund reported 173,073 shares. Oarsman Cap accumulated 172,040 shares. First City Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.46% or 63,967 shares. Clarkston Capital Lc accumulated 5.33M shares or 1.77% of the stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 41,439 shares to 348,825 shares, valued at $28.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 14,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,812 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 37,793 shares to 49,250 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 171,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,235 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).