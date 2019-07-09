Capstone Financial Advisors Trimmed Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Shares Rose While Duquesne Family Office Has Increased by $168.70 Million Its Holding

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 717.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 473,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 539,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.50 million, up from 66,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 3.11 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Shows Junk-Bond Market Open, At a Price: Markets Live; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $212.16. About 1.75 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. The insider Sweeney Anne M sold $2.74 million.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million. Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.87 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

