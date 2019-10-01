Capstone Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $388,000; Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Rose While Hendley & Co Upped Stake by $3.19 Million

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 956,376 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 02/04/2018 – CME March volume up 12.3 percent to 437.3 mln contracts; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 21/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 20

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 606.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 18,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 3,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $192.13. About 2.04 million shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $213.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,184 shares to 27,151 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.12 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.