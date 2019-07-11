Capstone Financial Advisors Stake in Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Has Lowered by $760,000 as Shares Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose, First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Lifted Holding

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $213. About 1.67 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office invested 0.77% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 27,717 shares. Bluecrest Cap has 11,012 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Ser has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,220 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.08 million shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Lc owns 13,349 shares. Carlson Management has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Arcadia Corporation Mi holds 8,142 shares. 7,026 are held by Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 170,396 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 197 shares stake. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.37% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 132,479 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust holds 2,419 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 304,002 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $62.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 347,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662. 76,411 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $13.62M were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. On Thursday, January 31 the insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.98 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Mairs And Power stated it has 447,953 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 213 are owned by Ruggie Capital Grp. Kidder Stephen W owns 29,678 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 16,000 shares. 6,601 were accumulated by Sandhill Cap Ltd Llc. Phocas Financial Corporation stated it has 6,472 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 823,385 were accumulated by Reaves W H. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 458,200 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based New England Invest & Retirement Group has invested 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horizon Inv Services Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,949 shares. Summit Secs Group Lc has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Investec Asset Mgmt owns 424,618 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 366,089 shares. Fincl Advantage invested in 6,856 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

