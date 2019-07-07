Capstone Financial Advisors Raised Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD); Sns Financial Group Has Raised Position in Facebook (Call) (FB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.72 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 707.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 52,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 7,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand privacy commissioner joins criticism of Facebook data handling; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Failure to Protect Americans’ Personal; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 17/04/2018 – Carrie Budoff Brown: New @nancyscola scoop: Facebook asked conservative groups for help last week in heading off European-style; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 17/04/2018 – Zuckerberg failed to fix Facebook users’ privacy concerns

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock or 750 shares. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,993 shares to 43,993 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 34,404 shares to 409,365 shares, valued at $44.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 89,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,669 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

