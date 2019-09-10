Capstone Financial Advisors Raised Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $27.18 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Raised Apple Com (AAPL) Stake

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.47 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.45M shares. Platinum Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 11,378 shares. Moreover, Cim Llc has 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,996 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability reported 100,695 shares stake. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 1.25% or 164,433 shares. Burns J W New York accumulated 105,328 shares. Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 4,273 shares. 18,991 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 25,403 shares. Moreover, Edgar Lomax Co Va has 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,908 shares. Massachusetts-based Harvard Mgmt Inc has invested 41.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). City Holdg Company has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,925 were accumulated by Gluskin Sheff & Incorporated.

