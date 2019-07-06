Capstone Financial Advisors Raised Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stake by $953,700 as Valuation Rose; Moon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $4.83 Million; Share Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.53M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: WALMART-FLIPKART AGREEMENT WAS MADE TUESDAY NIGHT JAPAN TIME; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 28/04/2018 – Asda deal frees Walmart to focus elsewhere; 02/04/2018 – ARVEST BANK IS AN ARKANSAS BANK MAJORITY-OWNED BY THE FAMILY OF WALMART INC WMT.N FOUNDER SAM WALTON; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSC 2015-MS1; 20/03/2018 – WALMART EXEC SPEAKS AT SHOPTALK CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS AN INCREDIBLY STRONG GROWING APPAREL BUSINESS; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS $2 BLN IN PRIMARY INFUSION AGAINST FRESH EQUITY IS TO ENSURE THE COMPANY CAN EXPAND AND GROW

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 293,817 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92M shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,894 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 45,405 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 6,249 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Nbt State Bank N A invested in 27,459 shares or 0.49% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 85,848 shares. Sterling Inv Inc holds 1.65% or 21,784 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited accumulated 3,220 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Willis Counsel has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.59% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fred Alger Mngmt reported 354,489 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Com reported 3,346 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 795,108 shares stake. Hamel Associate invested in 4.18% or 95,538 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.12% or 2,458 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.03% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% or 110,820 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 930 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 291,525 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Parsons Cap Ri reported 0.55% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 582,159 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co owns 53,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 532,026 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 32,336 shares stake. Wagner Bowman holds 0.15% or 8,421 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 91,604 shares to 330,564 shares, valued at $21.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.