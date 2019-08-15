Capstone Financial Advisors Position in Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Has Lowered by $760,000 as Valuation Rose; American Airls Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Upped Stake by $1.40 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 128.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 10.10M shares traded or 57.37% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 2.98M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock. 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap World Investors reported 8.37M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 64,687 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 172,330 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc owns 61,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Frontier Capital Mngmt Company accumulated 1.24 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 88,049 shares. 1,222 are owned by Howe And Rusling. Fjarde Ap reported 6,353 shares. Weiss Multi reported 141,926 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Limited has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Jane Street Llc has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 6,803 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Group Inc Inc owns 2,468 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

