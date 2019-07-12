Capstone Financial Advisors Maintains Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN); As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Valuation Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased by $52.08 Million Its Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 277,136 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 91,604 shares to 330,564 shares, valued at $21.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,823 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS) by 207,600 shares to 296,200 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 176,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,149 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.60 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

