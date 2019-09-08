Capstone Financial Advisors Maintains Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN); As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3160.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,128 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.09. About 426,620 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont has 221,881 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Old National Natl Bank In reported 1.55% stake. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,231 shares. 5.76M were reported by Stifel Fin Corp. Dudley Shanley has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisors Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,110 shares. King Wealth holds 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 81,576 shares. Moreover, Oz Management Limited Partnership has 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saturna Corp invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lynch Associates In owns 155,107 shares. First Trust Com reported 247,526 shares stake. Cahill Fincl Advsr reported 15,107 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 2.75% or 7,572 shares. Farmers Natl Bank has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 2,573 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 84,112 shares to 27,772 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD).