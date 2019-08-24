Capstone Financial Advisors Lifted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Mount Lucas Management LP Has Boosted Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $4.81 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 2.22 million shares traded or 9.28% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 677,774 shares to 484,313 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr by 429,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,978 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,235 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Daiwa Sb Invs, Japan-based fund reported 3,780 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 9,185 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 17,197 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Voya Inv Limited stated it has 177,930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Coldstream Mgmt reported 17,191 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 325,447 shares. National Bank & Trust accumulated 11,350 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Schaeffers Research” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HollyFrontier: Potential Dividend Long Play? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,982 shares to 64,823 shares, valued at $22.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 102,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,443 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD).