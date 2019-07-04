Capstone Financial Advisors Lifted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $27.18 Million; Caprock Group Maintains Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,382 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 14,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was made by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 48,197 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 93,580 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt has invested 1.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 13,435 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 10,726 shares stake. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com holds 222,075 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Co has 57,852 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.14% or 47,073 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 17,487 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com holds 213,864 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Holderness Invests Co invested in 0.12% or 4,478 shares. Oppenheimer & Co accumulated 178,625 shares. 609,880 are owned by Aviva Pcl. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 9,518 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca accumulated 248,797 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 4,140 shares to 11,124 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,110 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 34,404 shares to 409,365 shares, valued at $44.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (TLTD) by 142,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,586 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million. 1,328 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of stock or 76,411 shares. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million.