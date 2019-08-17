Capstone Financial Advisors Lifted Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding by $953,700; Winch Advisory Services Raised Its Position in Eog Resources Com (EOG) as Market Valuation Declined

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 26,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.46 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 993,405 shares traded or 42.25% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 34,404 shares to 409,365 shares, valued at $44.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 22,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares to 193 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,406 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).