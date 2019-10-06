Capstone Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Grainger W W (GWW); As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Market Value Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Increased Position

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $291.21. About 243,457 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, up from 292,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 34.61 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Regular Eye-training With a Mobile Device on Adult Patients With AMD (ETAMD); 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 01/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Long-term Preclinical Efficacy Data on ADVM-022 Gene Therapy in Wet AMD; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q REV. $1.65B, EST. $1.57B; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Prn) (VWO) by 9,667 shares to 24,367 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 17,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,195 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust reported 1,162 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 348,042 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 123 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru holds 0% or 20 shares. Eqis Cap Management reported 3,350 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Lc has 2,033 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 14,333 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 5,058 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 245,274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 2,146 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 5,089 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Davenport And Com Ltd Liability holds 0% or 962 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Andra Ap holds 0.24% or 30,700 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Fin Advsrs Inc owns 304 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Advisors invested in 1% or 95,616 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.16% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 118,100 were accumulated by Grassi Mngmt. Hood River Mngmt Ltd Com reported 52,081 shares stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Natixis Advsrs L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,873 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc invested in 9,219 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 430,204 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,216 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has 11,322 shares. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 209,901 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Fiera Corp has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 24,700 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 1.58M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 32,662 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 243,920 shares to 703,375 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 89,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,181 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).