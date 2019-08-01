Capstone Financial Advisors Increased Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $27.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Share Value Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Has Cut Holding by $677,406

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.77 million market cap company. It closed at $4.26 lastly. It is down 39.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $212.5. About 1.42M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) CEO Glenn Stevens on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gain Capital Expands Crypto Trading Platform, Adds Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple And More – Benzinga” published on April 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 50 Points; Tyme Technologies Shares Surge – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GAIN Capital November – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.85 million for 21.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 29,400 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 0% or 11,283 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company invested in 550,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 11,893 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 41,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 14,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 38,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 300 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Inc has 0.04% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Invesco Limited accumulated 80,469 shares. Citadel Limited Com invested in 37,960 shares. Vanguard Gru has 1.08 million shares. Francisco Mngmt Lp owns 73,534 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 11,849 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 1,650 shares. The Texas-based Texas Cap Commercial Bank Inc Tx has invested 0.87% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Carlson Cap reported 0.08% stake. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Vantage Investment Partners Ltd owns 56,923 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Old Republic Intl Corp has 258,400 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ssi Inc has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,978 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 64,495 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd accumulated 7,628 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 161,436 shares. Sirios Cap Management Lp holds 4.23% or 367,267 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 17,736 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.11% or 126,367 shares in its portfolio. 911 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. 5,180 are held by Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of stock. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13. $5.41 million worth of stock was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.