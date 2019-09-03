Capstone Financial Advisors Increased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $27.18 Million; Stock Rose; Fosun International LTD Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.17 Million; Stock Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $216.63. About 1.20M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 11,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 25,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 5.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advisors Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,723 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,302 shares. Hyman Charles D has 135,412 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 570,965 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,381 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 511,448 shares. The Texas-based Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bryn Mawr Tru Communication has 57,741 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Limited holds 480 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Com invested in 2,692 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 21,527 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 5,174 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Monarch Cap Management Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 50,301 shares. 1.15M are held by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (REET) by 51,525 shares to 216,441 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (TLTD) by 142,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,586 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52B for 11.19 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 444,109 shares. Sabal owns 248,475 shares. Strategic Advsr invested in 1.84% or 46,930 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt has invested 2.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Psagot House holds 1.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 356,530 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 501,676 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 63,015 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,716 shares. Minnesota-based Carlson Management has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Management Grp Inc has invested 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 5.03 million shares. Foundry Ltd Liability holds 1.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 402,536 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 1.03% or 3.61M shares. 17,269 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 10.25 million shares or 1.66% of the stock.