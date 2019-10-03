Capstone Financial Advisors Increased Holding in Grainger W W (GWW) by $501,160 as Market Valuation Rose; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $765,000 as Valuation Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $288.57. About 223,826 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 956,449 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lovesac Company by 68,000 shares to 155,500 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Telaria Inc.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agnico Eagle: Time To Harvest Is Closing In – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “White Gold Corp. Commences 17000m Diamond Drill Program on the JP Ross and White Gold Properties – Junior Mining Network” published on June 19, 2019, Mining.com published: “Agnico’s Meliadine mine reaches commercial production – MINING.com” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Agnico Eagle Delivers Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle Mines Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $62.25 million for 51.56 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,794 shares to 63,029 shares, valued at $22.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.