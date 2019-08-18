Capstone Financial Advisors Holds Holding in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN); Moors & Cabot Increases Holding in Aqua America (WTR)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 993,405 shares traded or 42.57% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 101.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 11,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 22,054 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, up from 10,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 1.55M shares traded or 45.58% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated has 1.59% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Hexavest reported 5,248 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd holds 0.11% or 128,808 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 5,512 shares in its portfolio. 15,713 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 75,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability reported 175 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Inc reported 24,598 shares stake. The New York-based Gideon Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Natl Investment Svcs Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 41,904 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp owns 625 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Oakbrook Invs Limited Company holds 9,673 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Bb&T Corporation holds 11,423 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 34,404 shares to 409,365 shares, valued at $44.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 102,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,443 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (TLTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Incorporated invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.48% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Earnest Prns Lc invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Mngmt Lc owns 286 shares. 11,484 were reported by Northstar Grp Inc Inc Inc. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,081 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co invested in 0% or 10 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated accumulated 13,535 shares. 15,568 are held by Torray Ltd Llc. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 15,626 shares. Brinker owns 0.04% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 12,989 shares. Olstein Lp holds 25,400 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Llc stated it has 5,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc holds 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 38,550 shares.