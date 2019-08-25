Capstone Financial Advisors Holding in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Has Increased as Share Price Rose; Brookside Capital Management Boosted Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $22.26 Million

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 436,341 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.69 million shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 4,237 shares. Cwm Limited, a Nebraska-based fund reported 394 shares. Strs Ohio owns 9,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fca Tx accumulated 49,035 shares. Asset One Communications reported 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 13,158 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 532 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management reported 43,932 shares. Prospector Ltd Com reported 0.8% stake. Carlson Lp holds 0.31% or 344,531 shares. Bluemar Cap Llc reported 168,796 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Guggenheim has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Prudential Public Limited Company reported 188,189 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M had bought 926 shares worth $46,852.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,108 shares to 17,561 shares, valued at $20.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NYSE:NOC) by 243,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680 shares, and cut its stake in Affimed N V (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System has 15,626 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 178 shares. Howe Rusling reported 29 shares stake. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 7.46 million shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 60 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership has 493,988 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 256,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Numerixs Technologies, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,627 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 115,053 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 4,924 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 62,904 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Geode Cap Management Llc owns 921,540 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 84,112 shares to 27,772 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (REET) by 51,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,441 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).