Capstone Financial Advisors Has Upped Holding in Grainger W W (GWW) by $501,160; As Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Share Price Declined, Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $691,596

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc analyzed 57,633 shares as the company's stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $403.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 131,321 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $291.07. About 392,917 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $42.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 96,897 shares to 236,110 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 630,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Lc owns 34,321 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 3,783 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 10,546 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cornerstone Advisors owns 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 6,062 shares. Synovus reported 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Raymond James And Associate holds 0.03% or 77,002 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 18,055 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Pinebridge Lp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Davy Asset reported 0.08% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 937 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Llc reported 232,361 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 207,699 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 17,170 shares to 392,195 shares, valued at $45.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,029 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).