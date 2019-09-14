Capstone Financial Advisors Has Raised Stake in Grainger W W (GWW) by $501,160 as Share Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Lowered Position by $357,370 as Market Valuation Declined

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,484 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 42,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $295.56. About 332,808 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,989 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin And Roe. Carlson Capital LP invested in 0.27% or 135,000 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 1.73% or 143,808 shares. Moreover, Next Financial Group Incorporated has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wetherby Asset has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,233 shares. 9,316 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Management. Klingenstein Fields & Lc owns 248,502 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 11,663 shares. Advsr Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,738 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Asset Incorporated has 0.36% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Perkins Coie Co holds 0.64% or 10,830 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 4,535 shares. Ativo Management Ltd Liability invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). West Oak Capital Limited Com, California-based fund reported 3,762 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stewart And Patten Communications Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 4,135 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Franklin Resources holds 0.09% or 636,047 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Next Grp has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 14 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 3,100 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 350 shares. Chicago Equity Limited accumulated 0.16% or 13,721 shares. Allstate owns 6,088 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citizens And Northern has 0.72% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.03% or 1,289 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 19,013 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Bank & Trust reported 50 shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,260 shares to 39,990 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,029 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).