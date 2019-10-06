Capstone Financial Advisors Has Raised Position in Grainger W W (GWW) by $501,160; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Decreased Stake in Antero Resources (AR) as Shares Declined

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $291.21. About 243,457 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 121,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 358,979 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 480,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 13.50 million shares traded or 23.42% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 83,544 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $39.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corp by 358,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 187,223 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 10,457 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 45,370 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 75,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Kbc Nv invested in 440,863 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 1.25 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.11M were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 5,076 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake. 375,980 were accumulated by Qs Investors Lc. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.62% or 101,466 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fin Advsr has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 3,171 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $49,927 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Tuesday, May 28. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M was made by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.03% or 6,349 shares in its portfolio. Mu Communications invested in 3.21% or 19,400 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Newfocus Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 1.34% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Pathstone Family Office has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.05% stake. Albert D Mason holds 0.99% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 4,894 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 240,365 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 3,718 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 64,189 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Vanguard Inc owns 5.89 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 8,661 shares in its portfolio.

