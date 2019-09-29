Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) as Stock Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Lifted by Mai Wealth Advisors

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, up from 2,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,561 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel has 0.4% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 135,000 shares. Roberts Glore And Co Il owns 5,653 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Management owns 7,566 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Maple Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.66% or 38,025 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 259,441 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed stated it has 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Martingale Asset LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 29 shares. 16,671 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc owns 23,410 shares. Moreover, Cohen Capital Inc has 1.52% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 33,640 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 62,874 were reported by Cypress Cap Grp Inc. Cullinan Associate has 0.73% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51,495 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Com owns 46,130 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CME) 2.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 40,688 shares to 959,530 shares, valued at $79.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 5,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 202,064 shares. Osborne Prns Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 32,202 shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 1.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Franklin Res Inc has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.06% or 2.41M shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fin Limited Co owns 2,666 shares. Ironwood Investment Limited Co accumulated 4,230 shares. Ipswich stated it has 8,085 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 4,205 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 801,881 shares. Moreover, Barr E S & has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,575 shares. 2,333 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co. First Financial Corporation In holds 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,460 shares. Stearns Services reported 9,681 shares stake.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche X Tracks Msci Eafe (DBEF) by 120,414 shares to 295,472 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerg Mkts Indx F (EEM) by 7,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,377 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).