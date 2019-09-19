Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lowered Cme Group (CME) Stake by $388,000 as Shares Rose; Gardner Russo & Gardner Position in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (DEO) Has Cut by $17.62 Million

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $212.05. About 798,893 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (DEO) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 102,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 241,341 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.59M, down from 343,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 222,548 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.32 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

